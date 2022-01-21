Carlos Tavares is not satisfied. The Portuguese manager is not enough to drive the fourth automotive group in the world, and he wants Stellantis to become the leader in the ranking of the great world car manufacturers. This was announced on the occasion of his visit to the ex FMA factory in Pratola Serra, in the province of Avellino: we are talking about a production site on which the company intends to focus a lot, above all due to the competence, efficiency, participation and willingness to flexibility demonstrated in recent years and never failed even in the critical phases.

The number one of Stellantis also reported to the executive committee of the works council, which he met in the late morning yesterday after a briefing with the top management of the Irpinia plant, that the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA has foreseen 30 billion in investments in the electric transition that will end in 2035. Not only that: according to what reported by Ansa, the Portuguese manager also announced that the B.B2 engine, a latest generation Euro7 “clean” diesel engine which in just over a year will be ready to be fitted to Stellantis branded cars and commercial vehicles. We remind you that from 2024 the company will start the production of hybrid and electric commercial vehicles in all its plants: even the production plant on the outskirts of Avellino is therefore preparing to play a leading role.