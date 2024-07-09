Stellantis increases the number of hybrid models

Stellantis will have 30 hybrid models available in Europe this year and will launch six new ones by the end of 2026. As reported by Ansa, the company explains that “the innovative electrified dual clutch transmission (eDCT) will guarantee a reduction in CO2 emissions at a more affordable price compared to fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars.

Stellantis reported 41% growth in hybrid sales in Europe in 2024 versus 2023and plans to further increase sales volumes with upcoming launches. Stellantis is a leader in sales of low-emission vehicles, including battery electric, fuel cell, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles in the A and B segments and for light commercial vehicles in the EU30 market.

Stellantis: Fim, hybrid production plan ok, let’s invest in Melfi

The general secretary of Fim Cisl Basilicata Gerardo Evangelista comments favorably on the development plan for hybrid engines, with 30 models planned by Stellantis by the end of 2026. “A positive choice that must also involve the two new DS models and the Lancia one, currently planned only in the electric version, which will be produced starting from 2025/2026 in the Melfi plant” is Evangelista’s hot comment. According to the unionist “with hybrid engines, whose market demand is important, the production volumes of the Melfi plant can also be consolidated, thus guaranteeing employment levels”.