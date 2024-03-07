Strong commitment in South America for the Stellantis group which has announced a new investment plan in the region, putting 30 billion reals on the table, 5.6 billion euros from 2025 to 2030. it will be the largest economic effort in the automotive field for the Brazilian and South American industry. The plans of the company led by Carlos Tavares are to present 40 new products and develop new technologies aimed at facilitating the transition and the decarbonization process, including the Bio-Hybrid.

Stellantis' vision

“This announcement confirms our confidence and commitment in the future of the South American automotive industry and is in response to the favorable business environment in this region,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “As a key element of our 'third mover' growth strategy, South America will take a leading role in accelerating the decarbonisation of mobility together with our employees, our supply chain and our partners. I would like to personally thank all the team members who helped create and execute our investment strategy so that our desire to be a leader in carbon neutrality in the sector can be realized.”

The Bio-Hybrid

Among the beneficiaries of this investment are cutting-edge Bio-Hybrid technologies, which combine electrification with hybrid engines powered by biofuels (ethanol) at three different levels. The Stellantis plant in Betim, Brazil, serves as the Company's global center of expertise for Bio-Hybrid technology and continues its tradition of innovation. Stellantis, under the Fiat brand, was a pioneer in the development and application of biofuel engine technology, which used 100% ethanol. In the future, the region will also produce a battery electric vehicle (BEV).

Production

The production of the first vehicles equipped with Bio-Hybrid technology is flexible and can be introduced in different models produced by Stellantis. It is in fact compatible with all the Company's production lines in the region. New hybrid and electric technologies are expected to strengthen design activities in Brazil and the entire national industry. Bio-Hybrid technology is supported by three hybrid powertrains that will be produced and introduced to the market in a phased manner. These new technologies include the Bio-Hybrid platform, Bio-Hybrid electrified dual clutch transmissions (eDCT), Bio-Hybrid Plug-In and BEV (100% electric). New hybrid technologies will begin to be available by the end of 2024.