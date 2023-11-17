Stellantis is ready to inaugurate its first Circular Economy Hub in Mirafiori. The Italian-French group has made an appointment for next Thursday, at 2.30 pm, when the ceremony will take place at the end of which the ribbon will be cut which will effectively mark the official opening of the hub. Stellantis’ top management will clearly not be missing: the presence of both CEO Carlos has been confirmed Tavares that of President John Elkann.

First Circular Economy Hub

There will be three activities on which the plant will begin to operate. Starting from Reman, better known as regeneration of components: translated, used, worn or defective components are dismantled, cleaned and regenerated according to OEM specifications, guaranteeing the same performance as original spare parts with greater convenience and without compromising quality. Then space for vehicle reconditioning, to put the vehicles back on the used market. Finally, focus on dismantling of vehicles at the end of their life cyclewhich therefore becomes a precious resource not only for the recovery of original components in good condition but also for that of materials destined for recycling and to be re-introduced into the production cycle.

New Stellantis approach

“These activities concretely demonstrate the company’s commitment to change its production and consumption model – Stellantis said during the presentation of the project a few months ago – We thus move from a linear economy, characterized by the produce-consume-throw away approach, to a circular economywhich involves using resources and products to make them last as long as possible, thus minimizing waste, reducing demand for new raw materials, energy consumption and emissions.”