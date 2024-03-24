We're back talking about cuts to Stellantis' staff Also in Italy, after the Italian-French group announced that it was ready to lay off 400 employees in the United States. In our country, however, the agreement with the unions was reached on the basis of various incentivized voluntary exits of workers. Although, to be honest, not all the unions seem to agree on this decision: this is demonstrated by the fact that Fiom decided not to sign the agreement.

Fiom isn't in it

According to what was reported by Repubblica, the union in question is not convinced of one aspect in particular: the exits they are not compensated from the hiring of young people who would provide an important perspective for the future. No generational job turnover to be clear, since the agreement between the parties concerns employees close to retirement and those who leave voluntarily.

Stellantis defends itself

“There staff reduction rcomes within the scope of the initiatives implemented to address the effects of the process energy and technological transition in progress which is affecting the automotive sector in all its aspects, including employment ones, and is the natural continuation of previous agreements already signed by the company in recent years”Stellantis' point of view.

Italian factories

We'll see what it will be at this point future for the factories production of the company in Italy, which will continue to be discussed on 2 and 3 April at the various tables at the Ministry of Business. The most tangled situation, the newspaper points out, is the one linked to Turin, with the general secretary of the CGIL Piemonte Giorgio Airaudo who addressed Carlos Tavares directly: “Come and tell us what you propose to the workers of Mirafiori. In recent weeks you have talked a lot about Italy, saying different and contradictory things.”