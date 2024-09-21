Stellantis’ Factory Booster Day 2024 saw the presentation of 93 innovations, confirming the company’s commitment to continuously improving its production processes.

This event, now in its ninth edition, was held on September 18th at the Mirafiori Complexin Turin, and has become a crucial part of Stellantis’ strategy to address the challenges of the global automotive sector.



Collaboration and innovation

One of the key elements of the Factory Booster Day is the process of Open Challengethrough which suppliers and startups can propose innovative solutions to improve production. Thanks to this initiative, more than 300 proposals have been reviewed in the last three years, and many of them have been successfully implemented in the various Stellantis plants.

“Collaboration with our manufacturing partners has led to a reduction in the costs of transforming the11%of the energy consumption of the 23% and quality problems of the 40% from 2021,” he said Arnaud DeboeufChief Manufacturing Officer of Stellantis.

Technological innovations at the service of production

Technologies presented during previous editions of Factory Booster Day continue to improve the efficiency and safety of Stellantis’ production processes. Among them:

Autodesk Construction Clouda cloud-based platform, has been implemented to improve collaboration between Stellantis and its suppliers. This platform accelerates design validation and reduces “digital waste,” enabling greater efficiency in the design and construction of production facilities.

Robotic guidance enabled by theartificial intelligence with three-dimensional vision has been implemented in several Stellantis plants. Thanks to this innovation, developed by the French startup GuideNow with Inboltrobots can adjust their operations in real time to avoid obstacles and optimize the assembly process.

The autonomous wheels by wheel.meNorwegian robotics startup, transforms traditional trolleys into autonomous mobile robots (AMR), increasing production efficiency without interrupting existing material flows. This technology was successfully introduced in 2022 and Stellantis plans to extend it to other plants.

A sustainable future with Dare Forward 2030

The innovations promoted by the Factory Booster Day support Stellantis’ ambitious strategic plan, Dare Forward 2030which sets objectives of sustainability and innovation. This plan aims to:

Reach the zero carbon emissions by 2038, with offsetting limited to a minimum percentage of the remaining emissions. Since 2021, Stellantis has already reduced 20% the carbon footprint of production in areas 1 and 2.

Reduce the 40% production costs by 2030, through the use of advanced automation, digital solutions and artificial intelligence.

Reach the Product quality number 1thanks to optimized systems for defect detection, ensuring an unparalleled customer experience.

Factory Booster Day has become a key event for Stellantis, which continues to invest in the best technologies to guarantee the quality of its products and reduce the environmental impact of production. Innovative solutions, such as the AI-enabled robotics and the cloud technologiesare allowing Stellantis to remain at the forefront of the automotive sector, supporting sustainable and competitive growth in the global market.