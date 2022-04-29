A time window of 10 years to demonstrate that they have profit margins. Carlos Tavares go back to talking about the brands of Stellantis, reiterating that he does not intend to eliminate any brands from the group’s portfolio. Everyone will have the same opportunities to seek new momentum and to guarantee the conglomerate born from the merger between FCA and PSA that it makes sense to continue investing in them. On the occasion, the Portuguese manager also wanted to reaffirm his confidence in Italian brands, highlighting how it makes no sense to suddenly cancel the work done in the past.

“We love our brands – Tavares explained – There they are people who constantly ask me to cut someone but what’s the point of cutting a brand? To simplify the work? I don’t think it’s ethical, a brand has a long history behind it. The longer and more important the latter, the greater the pressure. I think it is more difficult to revitalize a brand than to create one from scratch but we must also respect the work done by people in the past. All our brands will have 10 years of time because I am confident that they can generate profits and allow us to finance the activities not only for them but also for the whole company. ”

The Portuguese manager then used Alfa Romeo to give a concrete example of how the right strategy can allow any brand to find its place and continue to represent value for the whole group: “Alfa Romeo is the classic representative example of how profits and a healthy condition can be achieved in just one year. We have great enthusiasm and we love Italian brands. We will continue to work to give them viability and aim for maximum profitability. I love Italy but it is necessary to do things with greater rigor. Each brand, including the Italian ones, will have the opportunity to express itself at its best in the Stellantis group. “