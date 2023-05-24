Stellantis has announced the introduction of the Emergency Vehicle Alert System function, better known as EVASa system that works thanks to the integration with Safety Cloud, the largest V2X platform of the country for HAAS Alert digital alerts used by thousands of public and private road fleets in North America.

How does it work

As can be seen from the name, this new feature increases security of road users by alerting drivers to nearby fire trucks, ambulances or other hazards. In particular, Safety Cloud receive and send notifications from tow trucks, broken down cars, toll barriers, construction sites, warning signs and other related equipment on the road.

Just the first step

“The wide deployment of EVAS in North America demonstrates how Stellantis is harnessing the power of V2X connectivity and onboard technology to make mobility safer for customers – said Yves Bonnefont, Chief Software Officer of Stellantis – Attention to drivers and passengers, which is second to none in every market we serve, it is the foundation of our transformation in a sustainable mobility technology company. We are proud to be the first automaker globally to make V2X digital signaling a standard safety feature for connected customers and we are continually looking to expand its capabilities.”

V2X connectivity

The next step in V2X connectivity has to do with the Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol system, more conveniently known as HELPwhich provides alerts to drivers approaching a disabled vehicle: when activated in a broken down vehiclethe system always signals the car and its exact position to the HAAS Alert Safety Cloud, which in turn sends a notification to approaching cars equipped with Uconnect or to drivers using other mobile and dashboard systems connected to the Safety Cloud, i which can take advantage of a warning of 15-20 seconds, equal to about 0.5 km at motorway speed, to adjust their driving dynamics.