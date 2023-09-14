Stellantis, a solution is being sought for Comau robots. The risk of foreign hands

Stellantis is looking for new funds and is considering the sale of Comau. The automotive group is studying a way to enhance the company specialized in industrial automation and robotics. The main road – we read in the Corriere della Sera – remains that of landing in Bagalready planned at the time of the merger between Fiat-Chrysler and Peugeot and then postponed several times. As often happens in these cases, the listing projects do not exclude the possibility of a sale in the event of offers that cannot be renounced. This, for example, happened to Magneti Marelli, started by Fca towards the stock exchange and then sold with a twist to the KKR fund for 6.2 billion. In recent months – continues Il Corriere – the Fim-Cisl has feared the risk that the company ends up in foreign hands.

Already in the past, according to rumors, for the company based in Grugliasco (Turin) groups of Chinese origin would have come forward, but their proposals would have been rejected, if only for reasons of geopolitical expediency. Contacted by the Courier, a Comau spokesperson he said that “the plan for the spin-off is progressing“, specifying that “it is not possible to add further details at the moment”.

Under the guidance of Pietro Gorlier, the company has undertaken a path of geographical and industrial diversification. Foreign branches are worth around 80% of Comau’s 1.1 billion in revenues. The company then has signed an agreement in the shipbuilding industry with Fincantieri, is developing projects in robotics with Intrinsic (Google) and in electric mobility. Above all, with a view to a future as an autonomous company, Comau is working towards become independent from the parent company.

