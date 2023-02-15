The meeting between the top management of Stellantis, the government and the unions took place yesterday to discuss the future of the group in Italy. In terms of investments, this must be said, only confirmations have arrived from the company led by Carlos Tavares: the Italian factories are safe, Stellantis has confirmed the new production plans by actually announcing new models that will enter the assembly lines of the sites themselves. However, there is an alarm bell that holds back the enthusiasm of the group: it’s called 7 euros.

But let’s go in order, and let’s start with productive investments in Italy. La Stampa on newsstands this morning takes stock: the Cassino plant, where Giulia and Stelvio are produced today, will be dedicated to premium SUVs, while four models of group brands, including Opel and DS, will arrive in Melfi; at Mirafiori, on the other hand, in addition to the electric 500 having been confirmed, production of the Maserati Granturismo and Grancabrio will start; different speech for Pomigliano, where there will be room for Alfa Romeo Tonale alongside the confirmed Panda. THE labor unions have clearly taken this sequence of announcements well, while raising some perplexities: Rocco Palombella of Uilm speaks of the lack of certainty of the safeguarding of jobs, while the number one of Fiom Michele De Palma proposes an extraordinary fund for the regeneration of the Italian plants which today they produce a quarter of their production capacity.

However, what worries Stellantis and its brands is not a little, however, the Euro 7 question. In short, the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA has made it clear to the government and the unions that in this precise historical phase they cannot be added to the investments in progress to guarantee the total electrification of the range, including those necessary to comply with Euro 7 starting from July 2025. Stellantis clearly speaks of an appointment that is too close and in part contradictory with the aim of canceling the production of heat engines at starting from the middle of the next decade, which is why, underlines the newspaper, the government has been asked to be the bearer in Europe of a moratorium on Euro 7 to allow manufacturers to focus on the total electrification of models.

“It is clear that in order to comply with the new limits, a considerable investment will be required which for houses it will not have time to become lucrative – concludes La Stampa – In the case of Stellantis, the transition to a fully electrified range is expected in 2030. And other manufacturers are gearing up to bring forward the date of the stop to internal combustion engines well before 2035. This is because the markets always anticipate the announced changes. A car with an internal combustion engine loses value well before the stop decided by Strasbourg arrives. In the midst of this transition, introducing Euro 7 means asking to build engines that they will have a life of 5 years. And no manufacturer invests in engines with such an ephemeral life. If it does, it puts the production plan and economic sustainability at risk”.