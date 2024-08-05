Stellantis: Elkann, the transition creates more competition

Exor CEO John Elkann, in an interview with “Mf”, focuses on Stellantis’ delicate moment: “The automotive industry at the moment has many points of competitive pressure. There are regulatory changes, there are technological changes and from a certain point of view this is very exciting, because it allows for much more innovation and pushes us to do better. But on the other hand it also means more volatility and greater difficulties.”



Stellantis works a lot on sustainability: “The important thing is to try to use resources as little as possible and as efficiently as possible. You have to have the ambition to make sure you operate in a decarbonized environment and to take on challenges, like in our case, for example, finding vehicles that are as decarbonized as possible. But also new technologies, like hydrogen.”

From his grandfather Gianni Agnelli’s Fiat to today’s Stellantis, passing through Ferrari and other companies, a lot has changed: “I think it is very important for companies like ours to continue to renew themselves. What we like to do is build companies‘ and do it with great people, but the effort we have made and are making with Fiat, which has now become Stellantis, or with the latest arrival Philips, is the ability to innovate”. “If you are able to be current – concludes Elkann – and not be limited to the history of that company, but on the contrary you are driven by it, the result is being of value to customers and to the communities in which you operate, which is a fundamental aspect”.

Auto, Urso on production increase: “Possible agreement with Stellantis”

“‘We are making every aspect of the issue clear in an exemplary manner, but I think the goal is achievable.’ The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, is open to the possibility of closing an agreement between the government and Stellantis quickly. The outline of the agreement could already be outlined during the self-convened meeting next week, on August 7th. an agreement to bring production back to Italy to 1 million vehicles per year. Agreement that will then be celebrated in a meeting at Palazzo Chigi. A few days ago it was the CEO of the group born from the merger between FCA and Peugeot, Carlos Tavares, who reached out to Urso”.

This is what La Repubblica reports today. “(…) .When the minister speaks of ‘clarifications’ and ‘answers’ he is referring to the ongoing correspondence between the ministry and the company. At the party to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Fiat brand, which confirms itself as the leading Stellantis brand in terms of volumes and records positive results in the first half of the year with over 660 thousand units sold (+2.2%), Urso delivered a series of requests. Points on which the Italian-French manufacturer, whose main shareholder is Exor which also controls Repubblica, has given a series of answers that the ministry does not consider complete. So a new letter has been sent from Rome and Urso is waiting to receive the final clarifications. The decisive ones. For example, the timing for returning to producing 1 million vehicles and with which models ‘It is no longer the time for words, but for facts’, says the minister”. “(…) On Monday, in a meeting with the confederate and metalworkers’ union leaders, Urso will present the ministry’s strategies in the automotive sector and beyond. Yesterday, the secretary of Uilm, Rocco Palombella, in an open letter asked the president of Stellantis and Ferrari, John Elkann, to remove Maserati from the perimeter of Stellantis and to ‘create a luxury hub with Ferrari’ to overcome the difficulties. (…)”, he concluded.

Stellantis: Tavares to Uilm, no Maserati spin-off, firm commitment for a bright future

“Far from intending to somehow spin off Maserati from Stellantis, I believe and trust that our highly qualified and motivated teams, together with the constructive spirit of our union partners, will succeed in completing the current transition and making this shining brand a beacon of product innovation, service excellence and profitability leadership,” Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares wrote in a letter sent to Uilm Secretary General Rocco Palombella, responding to the latter’s letter to Stellantis and Ferrari Chairman John Elkann regarding the future of Maserati. Tavares’ response letter was released by the union. Elkann “shared with me the letter you sent him regarding the future of Maserati. I am pleased to take this opportunity to reiterate Stellantis’ strong commitment to ensuring a bright future for Maserati, the only luxury brand among the 14 Stellantis brands,” Tavares wrote.

“After a few years of hard work in the midst of a delicate transition, our confidence in the success of Maserati is absolute. It is based on the launch of electric versions of existing products, but also on the launch of fantastic new products, including the MC20, the Granturismo and the Grecale, both in thermal and electric versions; for the Grecale, a new hybrid version is also about to be launched. Finally, the successors of the Quattroporte and the Lavante are also in preparation”, wrote Tavares, underlining that “our vision for Maserati is unique: to be and remain the only brand of vehicles completely designed, engineered, developed and produced in Italy”. From a commercial point of view, “we are making great strides towards further expansion of the brand internationally, with the launch in the very attractive luxury market of Korea and the consolidation of our positioning in Japan”, concluded the CEO.