Stellantis, Tavares is studying a plan to convert all factories to electricity

No closure of factories in Italy, and for each factory there will be a conversion plan to electricity as announced for Melfi And Termolibut it will be a “gradual green turn“, In agreement with the local authorities and the various established ones: this is the” gist “of the first meeting that took place in the presence of Italian trade unions and the number one Stellantis Carlos Tavares.

As the Sun 24 hours“the framework of the” Dare Forward “business plan sets targets, sales of 100% electric models in Italy by 2030 and reducing CO2 emissions by 2038, and industrial commitments of the Group, starting with the 75 zero-emission models by 2030 “. After that Melfi and the gigafactory a TermoliTavares also reveals news on Mirafiori: “We have several ideas being evaluated, we are looking for projects that can be implemented, there will be announcements on production and new business, for example for the circular economy, within a couple of months”.

The group it then undertakes “to maintain its share in Europe, but within a market in sharp contraction, with 25% fewer registrations. This is what creates a volume problem and from here Tavares starts asking for shares capable of to eliminate the barriers that affect the use of cars “.

According to Italian government “We need stability in the legislation, a government aid plan for a period of 4-5 years to offset the higher production costs of electric cars and investments to increase the charging infrastructure network”. THE labor unions for their part, they want clarity. “We asked, underlined the Fim Cisl Secretary General Roberto Benaglia and the car manager Ferdinando Uliano, that today’s confrontation can be better translated into the commitments on the missions of each single site of the Group in Italy as has already happened for Melfi and Termoli and in part also for Mirafiori “. For the Fiom it is necessary to “scroncretise the safeguarding and revitalization of the factories, thanks to full employment, overcoming the current situation of layoffs and intervening to improve working conditions”.

