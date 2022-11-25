Producing electric cars that can have an affordable price list for European customers is almost impossible. Word of Stellantis which does not believe it can assemble battery-powered vehicles that can be offered to end users at an affordable cost and for this reason is considering moving the production of some models to India and then exporting them to the Old Continent. The topic was addressed by the CEO of the group Carlos Tavares during one of his trips to the country, with the Portuguese manager praising the low-cost supply chain in the region and how the company intends to reach high quality standards already by the end of 2023.

“So far, Europe is unable to produce electric vehicles at affordable prices, so the big opportunity for India would be to be able to sell electric compact cars at an affordable price”Tavares said. “This is what we are working on but it is not decided. This is what we are trying to do”. Although Tavares acknowledged that India accounts for only a fraction of the company’s global sales, he said the brand wants to source EV components, including batteries, locally. “Customs duties for importing a car into India are through the roof. Which means if you want to have an affordable EV, it has to be manufactured in India with Indian suppliers and components.”, continued Tavares “Electric vehicles today are mostly a matter of convenience. It’s not about technology.”

Looking forward to figuring out what they might be long-term strategies for IndiaStellantis has already confirmed that it will launch an electric city car in India next year using its Smart Car platform currently underpinning the new Citroen C3. Two other Double Chevron models will also be born on this platform for the local market. Currently, the group led by Carlos Tavares has two assembly plants in the country, an engine factory and a technology center. A specialist software hub has been opened in Bengalaru which will serve as a development facility to implement the group’s latest technologies into locally produced cars.