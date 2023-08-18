One of the main objectives of Stellantis is to achieve the 100% of the electric car sales mix in Europe by 2030, which means that all cars sold by the group on the European continent by the end of the decade will be completely electric. The company led by Carlos Tavares wanted to reiterate this also on the occasion of the announcement of the investment made in CTR, company specializing in the production of geothermal lithium.

From Europe to the USA

Stellantis’ decarbonisation ambitions do not concern only Europe. In fact, the group has also announced that it intends to reach 50% of the sales mix with passenger cars and light commercial vehicles BEVs by 2030 in the United States, therefore on a market that has historically had a more oriented approach towards internal combustion vehicles.

Batteries on site

Also for this reason, the company is working to build a solid battery production infrastructure: in particular, Stellantis is making sure 400 GWh of battery capacity, thus ensuring an adequate supply to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles. To support this initiative, the group is working on six battery production plants located in North America and Europe, so as to never miss a reliable supply of batteries. The final target set by Stellantis is to become completely carbon neutral by 2038.

Speak Tavares

“Our industry-leading decarbonization drive is built on low-emission production systems and on a sustainable supply chain for the production of our electric vehicles – the words of Tavares, CEO of Stellantis – The recent agreement with CTR is an important element of our commitment to customers and the planet in the journey we have undertaken to offer a clean, safe and accessible mobility in North America”.