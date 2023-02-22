Stellantis in 2022 it recorded net revenues of 179.6 billion eurosup 18% compared to 2021. Net income is equal to 16.8 billion euros, up 26%. The financial plan Give Forward 2030 is beginning to bear fruit, which has the ultimate goal of doubling net revenues to €300 billion by 2030 (compared to 2021).

The plan is based above all on the electrification process of the Group, which is currently in the range 3 BEV models and 9 more to come in 2023. Among the expected new electric cars there are also two of the brand Fiat: the baby mouse and an SUV with characteristics very similar to those of the Jeep Avenger.

Stellantis electric car sales

Financial growth allows Stellantis to continue pushing electrification. In fact, in 2022 the Group has 41% increase in global sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) on an annual basis, for a total of 288,000 vehicles in 2022.

Electric Fiat 500

There New Fiat 500 it is the best-selling electric car in ItalyWhile Peugeot e-208 dominate the market France. The group reached first place in the United States for sales of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), with Jeep Wrangler 4xe #1 in the rankings of the most purchased PHEV vehicles in both the United States and Canada.

There are currently in the range 23 BEV, which by the end of 2024 will reach 47 models. The goal is to get to more than 75 electric cars and to record sales equal to 5 million by 2030.

Fiat electric cars 2023

During 2023 they are expected on the market 9 Stellantis electric vehiclesincluding two from the historic brand Fiat. The advances tell us about a small model for the city and a B-SUVwith the latter being similar in characteristics to the Jeep Avenger.

New electric Fiat Topolino

The smallest should be the baby mousei.e. the Fiat-branded version of the Citroen Ami and ofOpel Rocks-e. It is a light quadricycle with electric motor that has been driving for 14 years and has a range of approx 75kmperfect for short city trips.

Among the Fiat innovations, at least for 2023, there is no electric heir to the Panda. The One hundred and twenty conceptpresented in 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show, could never see the light.

Concept Centoventi at the Geneva Motor Show 2019

In fact it is a project prior to the merger of FCA with PSA and by virtue of the new Stellantis course the Electric Fiat Panda could be born on CMP basis extensively tested by cousins ​​across the Alps Peugeot, Citroen and Opel. In any case before 2024 the heir to the Panda will hardly be presented.

Gigafactory Stellantis

Stellantis’ electrification strategy also involves the creation of its own five gigafactories, including three in Europe and two in North America, in collaboration with Automotive Cells Company, Samsung SDI and LG Energy Solution. For this reason agreements have been signed with Vulcan Energy, Controlled Thermal Resources, Alliance Nickel Limited (formerly GME Resources Limited), element 25 And Terrafame.

