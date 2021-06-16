TO Melfi Stellantis will produce new ones electric cars. Indeed, the Group has decided to install one in the plant in Basilicata “Super line” for assembly of four new cars a battery of medium segment starting from 2024. The new line will be built by integrating the two already existing and will have a production capacity of 400,000 cars a year.

Stellantis’ investment plan in Italy also includes the construction of a gigafactory of 250 GWh, by 2030.

Electric car production in Melfi

Starting from 2024 in the Lucanian plant of Melfi the new electric cars of the Stellantis brands. Here, in fact, four new battery-powered cars will be launched middle segment, one for each of the great Stellantis brands.

Both current and future production will be characterized by greater verticalization and concentrated on a single one enhanced line, which will be implemented by integrating the two currently existing.

In Melfi the two existing lines will be merged to create a super line that will produce electric cars

The new line will also lead to a new organization of the spaces, with those left free that will be used for other activities, such as thebattery assembly.

Estimated production will be 400 thousand cars a year, with a staff organization on 19.5 rounds.

Gigafactory Stellantis in Italy

In Stellantis’ 5 billion euro investment plan in Italy, presented to the Ministry of Economic Development in the presence of the Minister of MISE Giancarlo Giorgetti and work Andrea Orlando, there is also a plan to make one Italian gigafactory.

Stellantis meeting at the Ministry of Economic Development

They also participated in the discussion table with Stellantis Rocco Palombella, general secretary of Uilm, e Gianluca Ficco, head of the auto sector for Uil metalworkers.

The site for the production of batteries should be born in the historic Turin site of Mirafiori, where there is already a “Battery Hub” for the accumulators of the Fiat New 500, of the hybrid variants of the Maserati Levante is Ghibli and electrified versions of the next Gran Turismo is GranCabrio.

The Italian gigafactory of Stellantis could be born in Turin Mirafiori

The gigafactory in Turin is currently the 12th largest in the world and has a production capacity of 45 GWh per year. The new Stellantis site aims to produce 130 GWh in batteries in 2025 and by 250 GWh in 2030.

“The reaffirmation of Stellantis’ territorial vocation was positive – the words of Minister Giorgetti at the end of the meeting – we start with Melfi, which will be enhanced but other aspects need reflection: first of all we cannot talk about a gigafactory without addressing the fundamental question of choosing the place of production of the batteries. Decision that has not yet been taken ”.

