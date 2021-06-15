Electric turnaround for the production plant of Melfi. After the fears of the unions for a reduction in the workforce and the commitment of Stellantis towards the Lucanian production plant, the meeting between the social partners and the top management of the company born from the merger between FCA and PSA has led to important innovations for the historic Italian factory: from 2024 in fact a super production line for the assembly of 4 new electric models. There are still several unknowns but an initial commitment has been made, with the applause of the social partners.

Stellantis, Government in pressing for the Gigafactory

“Stellantis has announced that Melfi will be the first Italian plant to receive new models based on the post 2022 industrial plan, but the production organization will be completely revolutionized – they explained at the end of the meeting at the Mise Rocco Palombella, general secretary of Uilm, e Gianluca Ficco, head of the auto sector for Uil metalworkers – The top management also clarified that in the new industrial plan, and precisely starting from Melfi, they intend to accelerate the transition to electricity. “ The meeting was also attended by the ministers of economic development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, and of labor, Andrea Orlando, as well as Davide Mele, deputy operational director of the group’s European division.

Electric dodge, Stellantis challenges Tesla

“In 2024, four new electric vehicles in the medium segment will be launched in Melfi, one for each of the big Stellantis brands. Both current and future production will be characterized by greater verticalization and concentrated on a single enhanced line, which will be built by integrating the two currently existing; the space thus freed up will be used later for other activities, such as the assembly of batteries “ – the union representatives continued who went on to explain in detail what the Stellantis Group plans for the Lucanian production plant will be – “The production capacity, according to the company, should not vary, remaining around 400,000 cars a year, with a staff organization over 19.5 shifts. But on this reorganization of Melfi important aspects remain to be clarified, and therefore there is an absolute need for an in-depth analysis within the company: although the concentration of production on a single line leads, for the same production, to a lower use of personnel for about 700 people, of whom 300 are already engaged on missions in other sites, there is no declaration of structural redundancies, and therefore we will continue with the use of conservative social safety nets for the truth already in place today; we are also confident that the company may be willing to review the incentives for voluntary exits for the better. “