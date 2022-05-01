Marketing of electric vehicles only in Europe by 2030, and zero emissions by 2038: these are the two macro objectives of the e-mobility strategy developed by Stellantiswhich the same company born from the merger between FCA and PSA reiterated on the occasion of the first edition of the initiative “Verde Giffoni, Youth for the Present“, A four-day event that ended yesterday dedicated to safeguarding the planet with the involvement of Generation Z and linked to the internationally recognized Giffoni Film Festival.

Stellantis attended the event with his e-Mobility Business Unit, which for over a year has immediately become a promoter of solutions for clean, connected, accessible and safe mobility that meets the needs of the customer and is sustainable from an environmental but also an economic point of view. “Stellantis, with a very wide range ranging from the small Citroen AMI, also suitable for fourteen year olds, to the powerful Maserati MC20, intends to lead the way the world moves, adopting diversified electric propulsion solutions, to slow down climate change and contribute to conservation of the planet for future generations “, commented Gabriele Catacchio, Global Head of e-Mobility Communication. We remind you that one of the objectives of Stellantis e-Mobility is that of promote the culture of electric mobility among young people, benefiting from the constant dialogue with them that allows us to collect ideas on how Generation Z experiences the mobility of the present and sees that of the future.