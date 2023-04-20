Stellantis has confirmed its commitment to sell 100% of battery electric vehicles in Europe by the end of the decade. But that doesn’t mean abandoning them now ICE enginesespecially after the European Union has opened up to the use of synthetic fuels even after 2035. And the efforts of the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA are focusing precisely on e-fuels.

Full speed ahead with e-fuels

The company has indeed announced that the synthetic fuel tests on 28 engine families have entered their final phase: the goal set by Stellantis concerns the potential reduction of CO2 of the 28 million internal combustion engines built as of 2014 in Europewhich therefore fall into the Euro 6 category, up to 400 million tonnes between 2025 and 2050.

Speak Tavares

“We’re doubling our efforts in our fight against global warming by testing carbon-neutral fuel as a complementary solution to our holistic decarbonization approach – said Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis – Our electrification strategy is moving forward steadily and with great momentum. At the same time, we also need to find smart alternatives to manage CO2 emissions for the existing 1.3 billion ICE cars. Working to ensure our Stellantis engines are ‘eFuel-friendly‘, we intend to provide our customers with another tool in the fight against global warming, with a solution that can have an almost immediate impact. This is a further initiative to reach the goal of zero emissions by 2038”.

Test in the final stages

Returning to the Stellantis project, the group is testing and validating 28 engine families built between 2014 and 2029, for both diesel and petrol alternatives: through an official note, the company has announced that the overall validation protocol includes tests on exhaust emissions, starting ability, engine power, reliability, interactions with the lubricating oil, the tank, the filters and the system of power.