The descent of the Chinese in the capital of Stellantis and the agreements with Peugeots

Dongfeng Motor Group the descent in the capital of Stellantis and approaches the exit. The Chinese group announced that it has sold 40 million ordinary shares of the world’s fourth largest automotive group headed by Carlos Tavares and from John Elkann, corresponding to1.28% of the capital, for 732 million euros, equal to € 18.3 per share.

The placement took place through a procedure accelerated bookbuilding reserved for institutional and qualified investors whose identity is unknown. The operation, similar to the one concluded last September, will bring Dongfeng to still have a 3.2% stake in Stellantis in the portfolio, explains the note, adding that a lock-up 90 days, but the hypothesis that the Chinese manufacturer can completely get out of the capital.

Proceeds from the sale will be used by Dongfeng to support it business development of the group, adds the statement. The identity of the purchasers of the shares sold was never revealed, but the merger agreements between FCA and PSA provide that Peugeot Invest can rise from 7.2% to 8.7% by buying own securities from Dongfeng (or from the public bank Bpifrance).

