Stellantis takes the field for support the populations affected by the Flood which has brought the Emilia-Romagna region to its knees. The automotive group led by Carlos Tavares has announced the decision to have allocated one million euros which will be donated to the Agency for Territorial Security and Civil Protection of the Emilia-Romagna Region,

The company thus adheres to the regional fundraising in support of the populations and communities of Emilia-Romagna hard hit by the floods and landslides of recent days. “Attention to people and the environment are two fundamental pillars for Stellantis, – reads the note released by the group announcing the donation – for which the donated resources will be used, with the coordination of local authorities, to help the population, with a specific focus on environmental and hydrogeological recovery activities in the areas severely affected by the bad weather of recent days.”