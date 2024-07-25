Stellantis, profits and revenues down in the semester. Tavares: “Data lower than expected, there is a lot to do”

Stellantis closed the first half of the year with Net revenues equal to 85 billion euros, down 14% compared to the first half of 2023, mainly due to lower volumes and mix. Net profit was 5.6 billion euros, a decrease of 48% compared to the first 6 months of last year, mainly due to the decrease in volumes and mix, less favourable exchange rates and restructuring costs.

Operating profit adjusted is 8.5 billion euros, down 5.7 billion euros mainly due to the decrease in North America. The operating margin is 10%, reflecting the reductions in costs for direct materials, labor and logistics, which helped mitigate the decline in revenues, Stellantis explains in a note. Net industrial cash flows are almost neutral (-0.4 billion). In the period there was a overall stock reduction 3% to 1,408 thousand units in the first six months of 2024. Stellantis plans more than 20 launches for 2024, including a refreshed version of the Ram 1500, a range of European vans and the Peugeot 3008, the first vehicle born on the new STLA platform family. All the approvals required for the launch of Leapmotor International JVwith first deliveries in Greater Europe towards the end of Q3 2024, followed by South America, the Middle East & Africa and India & Asia-Pacific.

“The company’s performance in the first half of 2024 was below our expectations, reflecting a challenging industry environment but also operational issues in the company. While on the one hand corrective actions were necessary, which are now being executed, on the other hand we have launched a product offensive, which includes no less than 20 new models to be launched later this year, and which will offer greater opportunities the better it is executed. We have a lot of work to do, especially in North America, to maximize our long-term potential. I want to thank all of our employees for their teamwork and commitment to this important chapter in our history.” He said Carlos TavaresCEO of Stellantis. “The management – explains the group in a note – is implementing decisive actions to address operational challengesincluding market share and inventory in North America.”