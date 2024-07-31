Delays with the new flagship electric cars Stellantis. The Group led by Carlos Tavares has launched an intense product offensive with several upcoming EV models, above all the new Citroen e-C3 and the new Peugeot e-3008, two highly anticipated cars, with an excellent customer response in terms of orders but which are having to deal with some critical issues that have delayed their arrival on the road.

Stellantis’ problems with Citroen C3

The Citroen e-C3 for example would have encountered some problems in the final software checks with technicians who would have highlighted a bug shortly before the start of series production. This slowed down the arrival on the lines of the Trnava factory (Slovakia), leading to an inevitable delay in deliveries. With over 30,000 orders, the new e-C3 should have been the first EV of the French brand and Stellantis under eight of 25,000 euros, thanks to a list price of 23,300 euros but customers who have chosen the new generation of the compact of the Double Chevron will have to wait until after the summer to get behind the wheel of the new model.

Peugeot 3008 production also delayed

The new Peugeot e-3008 is also causing some headaches for the Group. The production of the new version of the French SUV has in fact been interrupted due to some problems with the powertrain components. In this case, deliveries should have started in February in France but across the Alps they started with a month’s delay while in other countries only in June. In this case too, the order portfolio was huge, with over 50,000 reservations, with the Stellanti Group admitting the problems in the Sochaux factory, underlining however that the critical issues are under control and that volumes are increasing again according to plans.

Sister brand Peugeot’s new e-3008 SUV has also suffered setbacks in mass production due to component problems in the battery-powered vehicle’s powertrain, they said.