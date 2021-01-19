An employee puts up the new logo of Stellantis, the group resulting from the merger between FCA and PSA. MASSIMO PINCA / Reuters

The CEO of the new automotive giant Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, today defended the merger between the FCA and PSA groups as “a fantastic shield to avoid labor problems” in the future. The manager, recognized in the sector for a management focused on costs, has pointed out that the increase in the size of the group puts “less pressure on jobs” despite the fact that the group was born with more than 400,000 workers in the world and production plants in 30 countries.

“Our commitment is not to close any plant as a result of the merger”, has affirmed Tavares forcefully, who has pointed out that the manufacture of vehicles only represents 10% of their cost, so he has warned that there are many other aspects that can be attack to lower their manufacturing cost and improve profitability.

The group debuted on the stock market yesterday with a revaluation of 7%, the applause of the market for the creation of the fourth largest group in the sector, with sales of around 167,000 million euros. Tavares, in the first press conference he held as the group’s chief executive, pointed out that “Stellantis is not the problem but the solution” given the size that the group will have, a volume that has underlined that it is a favorable element to carry out new models by being able to streamline processes and reduce costs.

In any case, Tavares, in the same speech that other automotive groups are taking, has indicated that the group’s will is not to grow by growing but to focus “on excellence” and “innovate” taking advantage of “the power of scale” and, above all, “in the result”.

Stellantis plans to keep its current 14 brands (including Peugeot, Fiat and Chrysler) in its catalog and achieve synergies of 5 billion euros within five years, although in the first four years it is expected to achieve 80% of these objectives .