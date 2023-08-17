Stellantis and Controlled Thermal Resources, more commonly known as CTR, today announced a significant investment of more than $100 million by Stellantis to advance project development Hell’s Kitchen by CTR, the largest project in the world dedicated to geothermal lithium. This investment will enable production up to 300,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent each year, which will allow the electric vehicles of the group led by Carlos Tavares to benefit from the incentives provided by the Inflation Reduction Act of the United States.

The two companies also extended the initial supply agreement, so that CTR has committed to supply up to 65,000 tons of lithium hydroxide for batteries (LHM) per year throughout the life of ten years of the contract. This new agreement also includes the original contract signed in June last year, which provided for the supply of up to 25,000 tons of LHM per year. As for the new investment, the start of the supply of lithium hydroxide for batteries by CTR to Stellantis it is planned for 2027.

And that’s not all, because the company expects to create 480 jobs through specific agreements and up to 940 jobs directly guaranteed by the project at full capacity. Recall that the Hell’s Kitchen project of CTR, in Imperial County, California, provides the extraction of lithium from geothermal brines using energy from renewable sources and steam to obtain lithium products for truly green batteries in a totally integrated process.

“Our industry-leading decarbonization drive is built on low-emission production systems and on a sustainable supply chain for the production of our electric vehicles – said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis – The recent agreement with CTR is an important element of our commitment to customers and the planet in the journey we have undertaken to offer a clean, safe and accessible mobility in North America”.