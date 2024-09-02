Stellantis continues to skid and Tavares considers a change of leadership

Stellantis crisis, Tavares prepares for a reshuffle of the company’s top management

The atmosphere is becoming increasingly tense at Stellantis. At the center of speculation is once again Carlos Tavares, the current CEO of Stellantis, who appears to be planning a major shake-up at the top of the companyin an attempt to address the problems that have characterized 2024, including class action in the US and tensions with the Italian government.



In short, it was anything but an easy year for John Elkann’s group and despite numerous attempts to improve performance in various global markets, the results did not live up to expectations. The difficulties encountered in the US market, in particular, weighed on the financial resultsi, leading to significant pressure on the company’s shares.

Faced with these challenges, voices are growing louder about a possible leadership reshuffle. According to rumours on the ClubAlfa website, Tavares could soon adopt a “flight forward” strategy, trying to to unload the responsibility for the recent failures on some of the main leadersi, with the subsequent dismissal of these. Among the names that are circulating persistently are those of Thierry KoskasChief Sales & Marketing Officer, e Linda JacksonCEO of Peugeot.

On the one hand, there are those who believe that Tavares’ bold moves could lead to a positive turnaround, giving the group new momentum. On the other, many fear that the board of directors may not be able to effectively manage such a complex reorganization, especially considering the variety of brands and strategies that Stellantis must balance.