France, Portugal and Italy: these are the three European markets on which the Group Stellantis led the way in the first six months of this year. Three countries that have contributed significantly to the conglomerate’s growth in the Old Continent as a whole: Stellantis increased its volumes by 0.9% in the first half of 2024, for a market share of 18.2%. As for other marketsBulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland and Slovenia are the other countries where the group recorded double-digit sales growth.

Stellantis and growth in Italy and Europe

Focus obviously on our market, that Italian: Here sales increased by 1%, with a market share of 33%. Five the Stellantis Group models that appear in the Top Ten for the month of June alone: ​​these are Fiat Panda, Citroën C3, Lancia Ypsilon, Fiat 500 and Jeep Avenger, with the latter confirming its position as the best-selling SUV in Italy.

Between commercial vehicles and electrification

Special mention for commercial vehicles and the electrified segment. As for the first, Stellantis Pro One was placed at first place in the CV market, with a share of over 28.5% and a 4% increase in volumes compared to last year. As regards the electrificationon the other hand, the Italian-French group has recorded constant growth on the LEV market: in particular, in Italy BEV deliveries rose by 19% thanks to government incentives.

Increase in volumes and share

“We will sustain our growth by seizing opportunities and managing market disruptions – has explained Uwe High-Grade SchurtzStellantis Chief Operating Officer, Enlarged Europe – Thanks to our strong market position, strategic partnerships and a robust product portfolio, we enter the second half of the year with strong momentum. We are impatient to face the coming months, driven by the fighting spirit of our team and new and exciting products – as envisaged this year by our strategic plan Dare Forward 2030 – to continue growing in Europe”.