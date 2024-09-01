After Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares recently made it known that brands that do not make money within the group they would have closeda series of speculations have spread about how many and which ones would be eliminated, perhaps even permanently. There has been talk of Maserati, but also of DS, Lancia and Opel. As well as Chrysler and Dodge, although from this point of view no measures should be taken.

Chrysler and Dodge are not for sale

According to Carscoops, Stellantis has reportedly received interest in its two North American brands from a potential buyerbut its intention is clear: to make the most of its entire portfolio of 14 brands defined as “powerful and iconic”. Chrysler and Dodge included, to be clear: the two brands are untouchable, also in light of the fact that the same Italian-French group has granted them a 10 year time frame to build a profitable and sustainable business.

Confirmations also on Maserati

As for MaseratiStellantis had recently announced through a note that it had no intention of selling the Trident brand or aggregating the unit with other Italian luxury groups. In the previous days, for the record, Natalie Knight, Chief Financial Officer of Stellantis, had explained: “For the moment we are committed to create as much value as possible for the brand. In the future, however, we may consider which could be the best home for Maserati”.