Stellantis, the increase in semiconductor availability pushes up quarterly data and deliveries

Increase the availability of semiconductors and Stellantis’ car deliveries increase: the group led by Carlos Tavares closed the first 9 months of the year with Net revenues equal to 130.1 billion euros, up 21% compared to the pro-forma first 9 months of 2021. In the third quarter alone, Net revenues they amounted to € 42.1 billion, up 29% compared to the third quarter of 2021, mainly thanks to the increase in volumes, favorable net prices and the positive effects of exchange rates. Maserati recorded net revenues of € 630 million in the third quarter (23%), while in the 9 months revenues amounted to 1.57 billion, compared to 1.39 billion in the same period last year.

