The crisis caused by the shortage of chips and semiconductors impacts on the production activity of Stellantis in Italy. A thesis supported by the numbers: the production of cars and vans of the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA was in fact still down in the third quarter in our country, to be precise 2.4% less in the same period last year and 18.3% less than in pre-Covid 2019. The long-term forecasts are also worrying: in fact, 2022 is spoken of as the fifth consecutive year of market decline that Stellantis should close below 650,000 units, 37% compared to 2017.

As underlined by today’s edition of La Stampa, which cites the data of the trade union acronym Fim-Cisl that were illustrated by the national secretary and head of the automotive sector Ferdinando Uliano, the Sevel it was the Italian production center that recorded the most significant decrease in volumes for Stellantis in our country compared to last year: we are talking about a decrease of 27.5% on an annual basis. The situation in Melfi was also bad, where the decline was equal to 3.2%. Those who smile are the Mirafiori pole, and not only because the production of the new one continues to grow Fiat 500 electric: the new Maserati Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio are making their appearance on the Maserati line, in the testing phase.

As for the other production centers, the newspaper highlights that the entry into production of Maserati Grecale and Alfa Romeo Tonale is giving a boost to Cassino and Pomigliano D’Arco, while he has no intention of slowing down the positive performance of the Modena plant with the Maserati MC20. In short, a chip crisis that seems to have had a swinging effect on the Italian production of Stellantis, with some plants that were severely slowed down and others that were not affected in the least. But the trend could change in the coming months.