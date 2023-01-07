Stellantis thinks that the rise of the Chinese car has mainly to do with the EU.

Many brands are still very proud that their cars are simply built here in Europe. Besides the fact that it looks great on your CV, it is so nice that your stuff comes from your home area. Still, it is a struggle to keep those factories and production lines here. Especially because there are many cheaper alternatives, for example by building in other parts of the world.

Chinese cars

And those other parts of the world already show where the problem lies for the European car brands that do decide to stay here. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, for example, tries to do everything possible to keep European factories running, but notices that a serious threat is emerging from China. He notes that a Chinese car, especially in terms of EVs, costs a lot less on average than a European rival. That in itself is nothing new, but Tavares says that the problem mainly lies with Europe. Purchasing power in most European countries is declining sharply, while more and more – mainly Chinese EVs – alternatives are emerging. According to Stellantis, European EVs are about 40 percent more expensive than alternatives from China. With the finger on the purse strings, such a Chinese car becomes very interesting.

Unpopular

Tavares therefore attributes the rise of the cheap Chinese car mainly to the EU and their emission regulations. The solutions will lead to “unpopular decisions,” according to the CEO. For example, the capacity of a factory must be reduced and the factory must be moved to a more tactical location. Or restricting the EU as an industrial area, which would put China in a less good position. That is dangerous for the European brands that operate in China and their ties with each other. Plus, Tavares says you’ve got to take a big step either way and “there’s a hard fight ahead.” (through Automobilweek)

