Stellantis accelerates its electrification process by signing a new agreement in the field of batteries. The Italian-French group has announced that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with CATL for the local supply of LFP battery cells and modules to power the company’s electric vehicles produced in Europe. And it cannot be ruled out that the next step could consist in the creation of one joint venture with equivalent holdings: evaluations in progress.

Stellantis-CATL agreement

I am two strategic fronts on which the two companies will jointly work: the development of a roadmap for the technology that supports Stellantis’ battery electric vehicles on the one hand, the identification of possible opportunities to further strengthen the battery value chain on the other . The company led by Carlos Tavares has a specific objective to pursue through this agreement: to take advantage of LFP technology to produce durable, economical and high-quality electric cars, crossovers and SUVs in segments B and C.

LFP batteries

“The agreement with CATL on LFP batteries is a further element of our long-term strategy to ensure the freedom of movement of the European middle class – declared Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis – CATL is a leader in this industry and, through our iconic brands, we will offer our customers battery technology innovative and accessiblewhich will help us achieve our ambitious goal of achieve zero net carbon emissions by 2038“.

Decisive step

The words of the Portuguese manager were followed by those of Robin Zeng, President and General Director of CATL, who commented on the agreement reached as follows: “We are very pleased to be able to take our collaboration with Stellantis to a new level. Thanks to Stellantis’ consolidated experience in automotive manufacturing and CATL’s advanced battery technology, we believe this partnership represents a decisive step on both companies’ journey towards carbon neutrality goals. We will continue to strive to offer our partners more and more solutions competitive and sustainablein order to promote the global energy transition”.