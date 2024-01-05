After withdrawing from the SEMA Show in Las Vegas scheduled for last October, from the Los Angeles Motor Show in November and CES 2024, Stellantis announced its withdrawal also from Chicago Salon. A choice dictated by a general downsizing strategy in participation in traditional car shows, but it is also a consequence of UAW strike which involved the group last year, and which led it to set up an emergency cost-cutting plan.

Case by case

So no Chicago for Stellantis, who however clarified: they will be the local dealers to determine whether vehicles from the group's automakers will be displayed at smaller regional events. “With the goal of preserving business fundamentals to mitigate the impact of a struggling U.S. auto market, we are working to optimize our marketing strategy as it relates to auto shows – the words of a Stellantis spokesperson – To be as efficient as possible in our media spending, We will evaluate participation in car shows on a case-by-case basisprioritizing opportunities for consumers to experience our vehicles first-hand.”

Paradigm shift

According to Carscoops, this means that Stellantis will confirm its presence at the Canadian International Auto Show, better known as CIASof Toronto, while its participation will be smaller on the occasion of Houston Auto Show. We will see if this will actually be the case, but what is certain is that the withdrawal of Stellantis from the next Chicago Motor Show leads to a reflection, which ignores the reasons behind these decisions: can traditional salons survive and have a future in their current format despite the advent of digitalisation and the concept of them revolutionized by the pandemic? Some car manufacturers, such as Stellantis, have already given an answer.