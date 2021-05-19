The Stellantis group, made up of the merger of PSA and FCA, has announced the cancellation of its current agreements for the sale and distribution of services of all its brands in Europe with a notice of two years, for which it will select a new network.

Dealer representatives will be invited to specific meetings to contribute to the development of future distribution plans and strategies of Stellantis, contributing to the construction of the new distribution scheme as of June 2023, for when it is expected that its new network will be configured.

According to the company, this decision is made due to environmental and regulatory changes, which are impacting the distribution model of the industry, which has led firms towards electrification. In addition, omni-directional channels, including ‘online’ sales, have changed customers’ purchasing and consumption habits.

“Stellantis’s vision is to promote a sustainable distribution model, relying on an efficient and optimized Stellantis multi-brand distribution network, representing brands locally and ensure the development of sales and after-sales activities, focusing on customer satisfaction at the highest level “, the consortium stressed.

“All stakeholders will benefit from these changes: customers, the distribution network and Stellantis. Customers will be able to benefit from a multi-brand and multi-channel approach with a broader range of services. Stellantis dealers and brands will have a new business model and efficient designed to create synergies, optimize distribution costs, increase the degree of customer satisfaction and offer sustainable business opportunities “, the company stressed.