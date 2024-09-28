We continue to debate the future of Stellantis in Italy. And it is being done in various places, soon perhaps even in parliament. Carlo Calenda, leader of Action, has in fact turned to the other opposition forces to ask together with John Elkannpresident of Stellantis, to come to Parliament with an industrial plan and that there be a proposal on the automotive sector. The request, in particular, is that the leaders of Stellantis be heard by parliament on 18 October, the day on which Fim, Fiom and Uilm proclaimed an eight-hour strike in the sector with a demonstration in Rome in Piazza del Popolo.

Stellantis in Italy

The indiscretion was relaunched by today’s edition of Repubblica, which cites an appeal letter signed by Calendar in which he asks to support his request for a hearing with the president of Stellantis. The first reactions from the political forces called into question were not long in coming: Nicola Fratoianni and Angelo Bonelli of the Alleanza Verdi Sinistra, for example, said that in two weeks the motions on Stellantis will be voted on in Parliament, and that at that point he will reason on a unitary text and a credible plan above all “because the Government doesn’t seem to have any”.

Calenda calls Elkann to parliament

Even the number one of the 5 Star Movement, Giuseppe Conte, responded yes to Calenda’s proposal: “Let’s make Elkann answer in Parliament to the many questions that the workers themselves would like to ask, but it is urgent for everyone to think about an industrial relaunch strategy”. Finally, for the Democratic Party, the yes arrived from Antonio Misiani, head of the party’s Economy: “Calenda’s appeal deserves to be taken up and relaunched. We call all the protagonists of the sector to Parliament, starting from the top management of Stellantis: it is essential that the government moves from words to deeds. The Democratic Party is ready to do its part.”