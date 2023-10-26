Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares and Leapmotor CEO Zhu Jiangming attend a press conference in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, ZOEY ZHANG (REUTERS)

The automotive giant Stellantis announced this Thursday the purchase of 20% of the capital of the Chinese company Leapmotor in exchange for 1.5 billion euros. The agreement, which contemplates the creation of an international division to sell its vehicles in Europe. The pact, revealed by both companies, represents a new boost for Stellantis’ strategy in the Asian giant, where last year it liquidated its joint subsidiary with the Cantonese GAC – which manufactured Jeep for the Asian country’s market – after years of loss-making accounts. .

The new joint company, Leapmotor International, will be 51% controlled by Stellantis, which thus obtains the exclusive rights to export, sell and manufacture the Chinese automaker’s products outside of China, an expansion plan that will begin with Europe in the second half of 2024.

“Through this strategic investment, we will be able to address a white space in our business model and benefit from Leapmotor’s competitiveness both in China and abroad,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, who rated the company China of “one of the new actors in the [sector del] most notable electric vehicle.”

The deal will also provide two seats on Leapmotor’s board of directors for Stellantis, which will have responsibility for appointing the CEO of the new joint subsidiary. Amsterdam-based Stellantis was founded in 2021 as a result of the merger of Fiat-Chrysler with the French group PSA, while Leapmotor was born at the end of 2015 and is headquartered in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.

Leapmotor shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange opened with gains of more than 11% after the agreement, but throughout the morning they reversed that positive trend and, shortly before 12:00 local time (04:00 GMT) , fell just over 10%.

This is not the first alliance that a European giant has signed with a Chinese automaker specializing in electric vehicles, since at the end of July Volkswagen bought 4.99% of Xpeng—one of Tesla’s main rivals in the Asian giant’s market—for about 630 million euros. According to UBS estimates, by 2030 three out of every five new vehicles sold in China will be powered by batteries rather than fossil fuels.

