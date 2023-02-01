Stellantis sets the stage for the introduction of ethanol hybrid cars which will make it possible to electrify the range of models that the group offers in South America. The company led by Carlos Tavares will leave Brazil, as confirmed by Antonio Philosophy, COO of Stellantis for the South American region. The initiative comes in the midst of a broader push for sustainability in the Carioca state, with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who will support environmental policies that favor the use of green technologies also in the mobility sector.

Filosa explained that the center of operations for Stellantis’ ethanol hybrids will be the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, with the group making the most of the potential of factories located between Brazil, Argentina and the operational partnership in Uruguay. “We launched the Bio-Electro project last year and now we will work internally to have the first technologies developed by us by the end of this year, to then launch them on the market when it is appropriate”, Filosa explained in a meeting with journalists. At the moment in Brazil the leadership of the hybrid is held by Toyota, with some brands such as Chery and BYD that are evaluating investments in the electrified range.

Filosa said that Stellantis also plans to make all-electric cars and cars powered by ethanol fuel cells in the future, but ruled out building a new factory as the company opted to upgrade existing assembly lines. Stellantis will focus on South America in an articulated way, with 43 new models divided among eight different brands that will be launched by 2025, thanks to an investment of over 16 billion reais, approximately 2.90 billion euros.