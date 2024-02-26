Stellantis, there is an agreement with Ayvens: it will supply up to 500 thousand vehicles

Ayvensworld leader in sustainable mobility, e Stellantisone of the world's leading automotive companies, have reached a strategically important multi-billion dollar framework agreement.

The agreement, explains a joint note, provides the purchase of up to 500,000 vehicles by the affiliates of Ayvens for its long-term leasing fleet across Europe, over the next three years. The first deliveries will begin in the first half of 2024 and will continue throughout the year.

Ayvens was created in May 2023 when Ald Automotive has acquired LeasePlan, one of the world's leading fleet management and mobility companies. Thanks to this agreement, Ayvens and its customers will be able to choose from a wide range of vehicles from the iconic Stellantis brands.

Between these, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeeps, Lance, Opel, Peugeot And Vauxhall. The brands involved may increase in the future to cover the entire Stellantis portfolio. One of the shared priorities will be the integration of the innovative Stellantis line of sustainable vehicles to support the multi-brand strategy of Ayvens.

Slip on the stock market

After the news of the agreement, in the early stages of the session the title of Stellantis drops by more than 1.5% on Piazza Affari to 24.22 euros per share.