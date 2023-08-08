By the end of the year the Italian government and Stellantis they will define a broad plan for the national auto industry with a deadline of 2030. These are the words of Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, who addressed the unions during a meeting held in Rome.

The first rumors

According to reports from Reuters, by the end of September a work plan involving all those directly involved: the reference is not only to the ministry of Urso and the group led by Carlos Tavares, but also to the unions, the Regions and Anfia, the National Association of the Automotive Industry. The establishment, for the first time, of a “Stellantis table“.

Concrete goals

So what will this plan for the auto industry envisage? Surely the increase in vehicle production volumes, but that’s not all: there is also talk of strengthening research and development activities, increasing the efficiency of plants in terms of labor costs, energy and logistics, energy transition and training courses for workers in the sector, with all the investments annexes. The main objective, already agreed some time ago by Urso and Tavares, however remains that of increasing the current production of vehicles in Italy to over one million.