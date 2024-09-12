From 13 to 15 September, Turin will host the Salone Auto Torino, a one-of-a-kind event that combines sustainable mobility, innovative design and an open-air exhibition route in the charming historic center.

With a route that passes through some of the most beautiful squares and streets of the city, the event represents an unmissable opportunity for great motor enthusiasts and not only. Among the absolute protagonists of this edition there is Stellantisthe automotive giant born from the merger of FCA and PSA, which will bring to the event the best of its most iconic brands, such as FIAT, Abarth, Jeep, Peugeot, Opel, Citroen, DS Automobiles And Lance.



Innovation, sustainability and mobility of the future

Stellantis strongly focuses on innovation and sustainability, as underlined by Saint Ficili, Managing Director Stellantis Italywho declared: “The Turin Car Show It is a perfect showcase to show our vision of the future of mobilityoriented towards electrification, the sustainable mobility and respect for the environment, without forgetting design, technology and accessibility.”

FIAT and the launch of the Grande Panda

One of the most anticipated models is certainly the Fiat Grande Pandawhich celebrates the 125th anniversary of the brand. FIATa historic brand in the Italian automotive panorama, inaugurates a new era with the Grande Panda in the name of sustainability and of theaccessibilityThe model will be available in two versions: a fully electric one with a range of over 320 km and a hybrid with automatic transmission at a competitive price. The Big Panda marks the beginning of a new generation of cars that will include an SUV and a fastback, expected in the coming years.

Abarth 600e: electric sportiness

For performance lovers, Abarth presents the Abarth 600eits first high-performance electric car. Thanks to a self-locking differential and racing-developed tyres, the 600e is the perfect combination of racing tradition and technological innovation. The model boasts an aggressive design, with sporty lines and the exclusive colour Hypnotic Purpleinspired by the hypnotic effect of a scorpion’s sting.

Jeep Avenger: The First Electric SUV

Another great protagonist is the Jeep Avengerthe first 100% electric SUV of the Jeep brand, designed in Italy and produced in Europe. With a range of 400 km in the WLTP cycle and up to 550 km in the city, Avenger represents the modern interpretation of the concept of freedom on four wheels. In addition, a hybrid version is also available, which combines the best of both worlds: electric and combustion.

Peugeot 5008: space and versatility

Peugeot unveils the new Peugeot 5008a completely renewed SUV that combines dynamic design, great internal modularity and advanced technologies. The model is also available in a fully electric version with a range of over 500 kmand a hybrid variant that does not require plug-in charging. Another strong point is thei-Cockpita digital interface that offers a futuristic driving experience.

Opel Frontera: Back to the Future

The new Opel Frontera represents a perfect synthesis between past and present. With square lines and a design that recalls the old Frontera, this compact SUV offers generous interior spacesa wide range of engines and cutting-edge technologies. Available in both hybrid and electric versions, Frontera is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of customers, with affordable prices starting from 20,000 euros.

Citroën ë-C3: electric and popular

Citroën presents the fourth generation of its C3now available in a fully electric version: the ë-C3. With a range of up to 440 kmthis model represents the soul popular and accessible by Citroën, with a competitive price of 23,900 euros. Comfort is guaranteed thanks to innovative solutions, such as the suspensions Advanced Comfortand the new ones ergonomic seats.

Alfa Romeo Junior 280 Veloce: performance and style

Alfa Romeo could not be missing with the new Junior 280 Fasta compact model that combines high performance, thanks to the electric motor 280 HPAnd driving dynamics top of the class. With a design inspired by the brand’s heritage and cutting-edge technologies, the Junior 280 Veloce offers an engaging riding experience, while maintaining an eye for energy efficiency.

Lancia Ypsilon Cassina: design and comfort

Finally, Lancia brings the new model to the Motor Show Lancia Ypsilon Cassina Editiona top-of-the-range version that celebrates the best of Italian design, with interiors designed down to the smallest details. The Ypsilon Cassina is available in both electric and hybrid versions, combining elegance And comfort with advanced technologies, such as the SALA infotainment system and level 2 autonomous driving.

The Turin Auto Show 2024 confirms itself as an essential event to discover the latest news in the automotive world. Stellantiswith its historic brands and its innovative proposals, is at the centre of a revolution sustainableand technology that redefines the future of mobility, offering solutions that combine style, accessibility And respect for the environment. An event not to be missed for those who want to discover what the car of the future will be like.