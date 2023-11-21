After Renault, Stellantis also reiterated its electrification and decarbonization ambitions at Solutrans, the biennial fair that takes place in Lyon dedicated to professionals in the road haulage and urban transport sector. In particular, the Italian-French group wanted to launch the new phase of its strategic operation Pro One: the declared objective is to generate revenues from connected services as a 360-degree privileged commercial partner for 5 billion euros.

Stellantis to Solutrans

Specifically, at Solutrans Stellantis presents the new Fiat Professional to the public Educated, born from the second generation of electric commercial vehicles unveiled by the group a few weeks ago. The real strong point of this new electric van is the new 110 kWh battery, which guarantees autonomy up to 420 km in the WLTP cycle, making the E-Ducato not only one of the most powerful vans in the category, but also the one with one of the greatest autonomy, the latter being 30% higher than the previous generation.

Electrical retrofit

Furthermore, Stellantis is also present at the French event with its division Parts & Services: displayed in this sense a complete range of products and services designed to make not only the maintenance but also the repair of fleet vehicles easier, with the idea of ​​optimizing operating costs. Additional mention for the service “e-RETROFIT“, which will be offered as a preview in France on medium-sized vans equipped with a combustion engine, and will subsequently be extended to other markets and vans of different sizes. From the name you can already guess what it is: a full-electric retrofit solution that Stellantis created in collaboration with Qinomic, and which ensures 200 km of autonomy, fast charging and a load capacity of over 900 kg.

Exhibition until November 25thking

“On the occasion of Solutrans Stellantis confirms the launch of the strategic operation ‘Pro One’which provides concrete and 360° answers for customers: the new generation of Fiat Professional e-Ducato with 420 km of autonomy, after-sales solutions, spare parts for the circular economy and e-retrofit”, commented Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice President of the Pro One Stellantis Business Unit. We remind you that this edition of Solutrans will keep its doors open until November 25th.