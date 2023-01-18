The share of electric vehicles continues to grow Stellantis in Europe. The group led by Carlos Tavares closed 2022 with a 1.7% increase in its market share, reaching a 15.7% share, among the best performers on the market. The company born from the merger between FCA and PSA recorded a 31.4% increase in LEV sales volume and achieved leadership in some strategic markets such as France, Italy, Spain and Portugal. If you look at the ranking of the best-selling electric cars, Stellantis managed to place two models in the top ten, the Fiat 500 and the Peugeot e-208.

Just the Lion’s small car made its loud voice during 2022, turning out to be the best-selling car in Europe with 220,000 units registered, managing to reach the top in markets such as France and the Netherlands, while it is on the podium in Portugal and Belux. Thanks to a diversified product portfolio, the group has also placed three other models in the top ten of the European market, including the aforementioned Fiat 500, Opel Corsa and Citroen C3. All in a context of decline, with European sales at -4.1% compared to 2021, the result of 11,286,939 new new cars in 2022 against a total of 11,774,822 the previous year. Stellantis was also affected by this decline which saw it fall to 18.2% of the market, behind Volkswagen Group which however saw its sales fall by 5.7%.

Stellantis however can equally smile, both for performance in the field of electrificationand for those achieved by light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Europe, with a market share of 30.6%, thanks to the good performance of the Citroën, FIAT, Opel/Vauxhall and Peugeot brands. “These excellent results have been achieved thanks to the great teamwork and dedication of all Stellantis employees and also thanks to a wide assortment of brands offering a complete range of products able to meet customer expectations – commented Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer of Enlarged Europe – As part of our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, we are constantly working towards our goal of being Carbon Net Zero in 2038, ready to launch new electric models as early as this year. Our results in Europe confirm that we are on the right track, but we need to keep our hands on the wheel and focus on the road ahead.”