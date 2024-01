Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 18:51







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Stellantis Group has appointed Pasblo Puey as the new Managing Director of Iberia (Spain and Portugal), a position that will take effect on February 1.

He will be responsible for the business development of the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Opel…