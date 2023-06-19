The issue of car production in Italy is once again topical. Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, put the spotlight on the issue and in particular on the activities of the Stellantis group, who during a table with the unions organized at the ministry emphasized the situation of the sector in our country: “After this meeting I will see the six Governors, then Anfia for related industries to understand exactly what the objectives must be to reach a transition agreement with the Stellantis group so that there is a turnaround in car production in our country” .

Agreement with Stellantis by August

The minister already has a first summit on the subject on the agenda with the presidents of Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio and Piedmont, the six regions where there are Stellantis plants in order to gather further elements to start a closer dialogue with the top management of the group. The government’s goal is to reach an agreement on the transition with the company led by Carlos Tavares by the summer: “Our goal is to close the possible agreement with Stellantis before the summer break, in the first days of August, to fine-tune any tools to be made available to find solutions in the sector”.

More France than Italy in Stellantis

According to the holder of the company and Made in Italy department, there is room for increasing activities on the national territory and rebalancing the situation within Stellantis which, according to Urso, is biased in favor of France: “The governance of Stellantis is now de facto French and France produces 1.2 million cars against 473,000 in Italy. Our goal as a government is to reverse production. We can easily reach 1 million cars produced. It is also necessary to guarantee the related activities.”

Attracting new investments in Italy

Minister Urso then also analyzed the production situation in Italy and the presence in the area of ​​other realities ready to invest, hoping that the funds of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan could attract new realities: “Italy is the only country in Europe that does not have two car manufacturers, a new car player would be needed. So I will work with the Regions to understand how capital and investment can be attracted through the expansion contract and development agreements, the innovation contract, the Pnrr and the funds. From now to the next three years, until 2026. For this reason I have asked and will ask the Regions what resources are available”.