Stellantis and the government: the back and forth continues | FormulaPassion

The back and forth between government and Stellantis on the future of Italian automotive production does not subside. In recent days Carlos Tavares, CEO of the Italian-French group, and Adolfo Urso, Minister of Business and Made in Italy, were the protagonists of a series of particularly heated exchanges of views, which is why another minister intervened in the last hours trying to do calm the waters.

Work concern

And let's talk about the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajaniwho addressed Stellantis not so much with the provocative tone that Urso used in recent days but with an air of hope. “On the issue of the electric car and Stellantis, the major concern it is the defense of jobs and I hope that we can continue to produce electric or hybrid cars in Italy – the words of the minister reported by Repubblica – It is important that Italy can continue to be the second largest manufacturer in Europe.”

New builders in Italy?

To tell the truth, Tajani was not the only minister besides Urso to have intervened in the last few hours regarding the debate on Stellantis' automotive production in Italy. Because Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Minister of the Environment, also expressed his opinion on the matter: “Stellantis is a large multinational, among whose main shareholders is the French state. Regardless of the shareholder structure, our position is liberal: the State will have the same relationship with Stellantis as it has with other large companies.” And on the government's intention to attract new car manufacturers to our country he concludes: “Second car manufacturer in Italy? It is to be hoped, a second and even a third“.