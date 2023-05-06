Fiat Sata-Stellantis, that Campus Academy closed and forgotten

“It had to be the talent factory, a center of excellence for innovation and research located on the Fiat Sata site in Melfi. Eighteen million euros invested in 2010, of which about 15 by the Basilicata Region. Training courses with a subsidy of 900 thousand euros. Today, May 2023, the Campus Academy is closed and sealed”. This is what Pietro Simonetti, president of the Center for economic and social studies and research, maintains.

A structure, including plants, delivered by the Region to Fiat Sata (advanced technology automotive company, plant inaugurated at the end of 1993, investment of 6.6 billion lire of which more than 3 billion public money) in 2017, after a laborious procurement Municipality of Melfi.

“After 13 years – Simonetti points out – hardly anyone wonders if the Campus works, what has been researched and innovated. All covered by an aura of strange secrecy. In recent days, however, great jubilation for the recognition of “complex crisis area” for the Stellantis site in Melfi enlarged with the meager financial resource of 20 million euros decided by the national government”.

Meanwhile, it is recorded that the factory built in the San Nicola area of ​​Melfi – owned by FCA Italy, controlled by the Stellantis NV team with registered office in Amsterdam – is emptied: 2,000 workers who left with incentives of up to 80,000 euros, additional employees candidates for the same path after the trade union agreements opposed only by Fiom, 250 people are on transfers to other Group plants. Net of these figures, there will be a plant of 3,500/4,000 units and a strong reduction of external suppliers, which will affect the total number of employees.

