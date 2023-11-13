Stellantis and the attempt to reduce its employees by a third. For now, severance pay attracts few workers

Stellantis wants to reduce its workforce, the car company has proposed the exit to 15 thousand employeesbut for now only 500 accepted and the agreement with the unions – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – involves 2 thousand people. The group’s expectations are therefore still very distant from the number of workers actually interested in this proposal. The plan of voluntary exits it’s called “Build your future”. The company raised the bonus for voluntary exits. The reduction in staff is aimed at employees. Those who wish will be able to leave Stellantis by receiving a severance package whose amount has been increased compared to the past (it would include an incentive based on age, three months’ salary and compensation for lack of notice, in addition to the protections provided by law). An initiative that infuriated the unionsnot informed of the communications sent to staff by the company.

The agreement for the voluntary exit of 2 thousand employees had been signed in February with the trade unions (excluding Fiom), with the aim of lighten the workforce of Stellantis in Italy and to start hiring new figures – as assured by the company – to face the challenge of the transition to electric. Also Volkswagen could cut jobs among administrative staff as part of a plan of savings and cost reduction measures for 10 billion euros to be implemented by 2026. This was reported by the Handelsblatt newspaper, citing internal company reports. In detail, the administrative staff costs must be reduced by a fifth by 2026. Volkswagen employs almost 40,000 administrative employees.

