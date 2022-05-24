Agreement between Stellantis and Samsung for batteries

Stellantis And Samsung Sdi announced today that they have signed binding and definitive agreements for the implementation of a plant from production from batteries for vehicles electrical a Kokomo (Indiana), in United States. The plant, a statement reads, which is expected to become operational in 2025, will have an initial annual production capacity of 23 gigawatt hours (GWh), with the aim of increasing to 33 GWh in subsequent years. Furthermore, in light of the forecast growth in demand for Stellantis electric vehicles, the total capacity will increase further. The joint venture will invest over $ 2.5 billion (€ 2.3 billion) and create 1,400 new jobs in Kokomo and surrounding areas. The investment may gradually increase up to $ 3.1 billion (2.9 billion euros). The new facility will supply battery modules for a range of vehicles manufactured at Stellantis’ North American assembly plants.

Tavares: “We strengthen world production”

Construction activities at the plant are scheduled to commence later this year and production operations will begin in the first quarter of 2025. “A little less than a year ago, with five giant factories between Europe and North America, we are committed to an ambitious electrification strategy,” he said. Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “Today’s announcement further strengthens our worldwide battery manufacturing and demonstrates the commitment of Stellantis in wanting to create that zero-carbon future, already outlined in the plan ‘Give Forward 2030 ‘. I am grateful to the Governor HolcombSecretary Chambers, Mayor Moore and their teams, as well as all my colleagues for their support and commitment to bring this operation to Kokomoa city whose relationship with our company has a rich and long history. “” We would like to thank the Indiana State officials and Stellantis for helping to make Indiana the final choice for the plant site. ” , he has declared Yoonho Choi, Chief Executive Officer of Samsung SDI. “Thanks to the joint venture with Stellantis, we have gained a solid foothold in the rapidly growing North American market in the electric vehicle segment. We will work hard to satisfy the market by offering superior quality products and help meet the goal of the climate change“.

The technology used by Samsung

In the factory of Indiana, Samsung SDI will apply state-of-the-art PRiMX technology for the production of battery cells and modules EV for the North American market. Last year, Samsung launched the premium battery technology brand PRiMX for the first time in the industry, unveiled at CES 2022 in January. As part of the strategic plan Give Forward 2030, Stellantis announced plans to globally achieve annual sales of battery electric vehicles for five million vehicles in 2030achieving with BEVs 100% of the sales mix of passenger cars in Europe and 50% of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in North America. Stellantis it also increased the planned capacity of batteries from 140 GWh to about 400 GWh, which will be supported by five battery manufacturing plants and additional supply contracts. This announcement is part of the long-term electrification strategy which involves the investment of 35 billion dollars (30 billion euros) by 2025, in electrification and software globally. Closing is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Read also:

FI, Gelmini wants to prevent the merger with the League. With her 40 parliamentarians and ..

Dear energy, Draghi knock a beat: over 30 thousand Italian companies at risk

Justice referendum, to vote in the silence of the media: why go to vote

Elections, Borghi (Lega): “Colle respect the popular vote, not like in 2018”

Inter: after the Scudetto, Suning could also lose. The diktat of Xi Jingping

Milan from Elliott to RedBird for 1.3 billion. Devil will be media company. The details

AC Milan’s Scudetto, that’s why the big screen was not set up

Patrizia D’Addario: “I made love with Berlusconi, I talked to him all night”

Intesa Sanpaolo, ESG loan agreement underway

Terna continues to grow in electricity consumption in Italy

Pirelli opens the new “Digital Solutions Center” in Bari

Subscribe to the newsletter

