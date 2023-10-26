Stellantis and Leapmotor are ready to join forces to accelerate the transition towards more electric mobility. The Italian-French group has in fact announced that it will soon become an important shareholder of what is considered one of the leading Chinese companies in the technological field: and it will do so through an investment of approximately 1.5 billion euros, which will allow it to acquire 20% of Leapmotor and obtain two seats on the Board of Directors.

A new joint venture is born

And that’s not all, because the agreement reached between the two entities also provides for the establishment of Leapmotor International, a joint venture in odds 51:49 led by Stellantiswith exclusive rights to not only export and sell, but also manufacture Leapmotor products outside the China region. According to the parameters of the agreement, Stellantis will also have the possibility to appoint the CEO of this new joint venture.

First deliveries in 2024

The targetwe read in an official note issued by the group led by Carlos Tavares, is that of “accelerate and expand sales of Leapmotor’s high-tech, affordable products around the world by leveraging Stellantis’ global resources and commercial know-how”. Deliveries of the new company will begin in second half of next year.

Tavares speaks

“With the consolidation of electric vehicle start-ups in China, it becomes increasingly clear that mainstream segments in China will be dominated by a coterie of next-generation efficient and agile EV players, such as Leapmotor – commented Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis – We believe the time is right to take a leading role in supporting the global expansion plans of Leapmotor, one of the most interesting new EV operators on the market, with an entrepreneurial and technological mentality similar to ours. Thanks to this strategic investment, we go to strengthen one of our weak points in the business model and benefit from Leapmotor’s competitiveness in China and abroad.”