Electrification is only one of the pillars of the mobility of the future. There are many other aspects of primary importance in the eyes of car manufacturers who aspire to carve out an important space for themselves on the global scene in the coming years: one of these is represented by connected services, on which Stellantis has developed a specific strategy. With a very specific objective that the Italian-French group summarizes in three simple sentences: making driving safer, life easier, and traveling exciting.

Concrete objectives

“The software division is one of the first foundations that was laid by our CEO, Carlos Tavares. Our organization blends seamlessly with the 14 brands of the Stellantis galaxy – said Marco Cocchia, who is Head of EU Business Connected services at Stellantis – We have the ambition to increasingly strengthen the bond with our customers in the field of electrification, connected services and autonomous driving. Care, Tech and Value represent the three pillars of our Dare Forward 2030 plan.” The objectives relating to the software strategic plan can be summarized in a few but important numbers: 34 million cars connectedup to 400 million updates per year, 20 billion euros in turnover and 40% margin.

Three packages available

To make these objectives concretely achievable, the Stellantis software division also makes use of external partners such as Qualcomm, Amazon, Foxconn and AIMotive, as well as obviously an internal Academy. The retail offer consists of three different packages: Connect ONEwith services designed for safety and lasting ten years, therefore for the entire life cycle of the car; Connect PLUS, with a variable duration depending on the brand (up to three years) and which includes remote controls, driving aids and intelligent services; And Connect PREMIUM, an optional offer thanks to which you can take advantage of Wi-Fi hotspot, internet music and intelligent voice assistants, just to name a few extra functions. Not to mention the business offer, which extends to other packages that refer to Free2Move, Mobilisights and intelligent insurance services provided by Stellantis Financial Services. “Our range is very broad but equally simple and homogeneous, without distinction between brands, markets and vehicles”added Cocchia.

Complicated challenges and choices

On the other hand, connected services is a sector that is witnessing an important acceleration in recent years, despite some obstacles and as many transformations that still closely concern the automotive sector in general today. “Over the last two years we have been forced to make difficult choices, especially in the post-Covid era. We have come to terms with some fundamental themes which are still very relevant”, declared Santo Ficili, Managing Director of Stellantis in Italy. One above all is online: it is true that the percentages of online car purchases are not very high (even though the pandemic has accelerated this transformation), but equally so is the fact that the configuration of the car often takes place remotely. Separate mention for electrification, on which Ficili expressed himself as follows: “Italy, alas, is at the bottom of Europe, I must say that we as Stellantis are investing billions of euros. But it is necessary for all the actors in the field to do their part, including the government.” Then there is space for topics such as production, logistics and low cost productsregarding which the Managing Director of Stellantis in Italy added: “It's a phenomenon that comes from all over the East, not just China. We must not underestimate him.”

A new future

A sentence by Ficili particularly struck home: “The future it will not be a return to the past“. In fact, we often hear comparisons made with 2019, the last “standard” pre-pandemic year, to understand if the situation is really returning to normal. “But we must not aim to return to the normality of 2019, because in 2024 we will have a different normality that will rebalance the balance between supply and demand”, explained the Managing Director of Stellantis in Italy. The 2022 numbers point out how connectivity is taking on an increasingly central role in the Italian market: 20 million connected cars, for a growth of 16% year on year, compared to the 240 million in the world, growing in this case 12%. In concrete terms, Stellantis aspires to have 80% of vehicles connected in Europe in 2024.

Evolving connected services

Much will also depend on how the situation will evolve and by how much the pace of diffusion of these services will increase. A topic also addressed by Delphine Lafon, Head of Europe Marketing Connected Services at Stellantis, who declared: “The evolution of connected services and technology over the last few years has been important, smartphones have now become an integral part of us, we do everything with them. Connectivity has transformed everything into smart devices and objects. One of the next steps will be that of smart vehicles: there will no longer be simple cars, but vehicles capable of receiving and sharing information.” The connected services proposed by Stellantis, added Lafon, are based on three key pillars: they make customers' lives easier, give them peace of mind, and help them save time and money.

Rich and varied range

But what are these connected services? We were able to try some of them firsthand. From My Alert, which alerts and supports customers in the event of theft: if a possible violation is detected, such as unauthorized towing or battery disconnection or if the alarm goes off, thanks to this function a notification is automatically sent to the owner to warn him and, if the theft is confirmed, he will provide the necessary assistance to recover the vehicle. The application is also interesting E-ROUTES, which simply offers the navigation function but does so in a smart way: designed exclusively for electric vehicles, it is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and allows you to easily plan any journey by suggesting the charging stations along the route. Then there is room for compatibility with services that offer the possibility of interacting vocally with the car, such as Amazon Alexa Voice Service or ChatGPT, recently launched in the pilot phase on DS Automobiles and which we already tested a few weeks ago. Final mention for the OnDemand services, through which customers can allow third parties to provide services on the vehicle: in Italy for example Stellantis collaborates with E-GAP or Refilla service for the charging request of electric vehicles, Poste Italiane for the safe delivery of parcels in the vehicle, and WashOut to schedule a washing session. In short, there is something for all tastes. And, with a view to the future, it definitely doesn't end here.